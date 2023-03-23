Israeli drone crashes in Syria: Israeli army

Jerusalem, March 23 An Israeli drone crashed in Syria during "routine activity," the Israeli military said in a statement.

"There had been no breach of information," the military said on Wednesday, adding that the incident was under investigation. The statement did not provide more details.

Israel has conducted a shadow war in Syria over the past years, with numerous airstrikes aimed at Iranian targets or weapons convoys belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepted a drone belonging to Hamas, a Palestinian faction ruling the Gaza Strip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor