Israeli drone crashes in Syria: Israeli army
By IANS | Published: March 23, 2023 07:21 AM 2023-03-23T07:21:08+5:30 2023-03-23T07:40:17+5:30
Jerusalem, March 23 An Israeli drone crashed in Syria during "routine activity," the Israeli military said in a statement.
"There had been no breach of information," the military said on Wednesday, adding that the incident was under investigation. The statement did not provide more details.
Israel has conducted a shadow war in Syria over the past years, with numerous airstrikes aimed at Iranian targets or weapons convoys belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepted a drone belonging to Hamas, a Palestinian faction ruling the Gaza Strip.
