Israeli PM says Hamas to pay 'full price' if attacking Israel

Jerusalem, Aug 28 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hamas will pay full price if they try to carry out attacks against Israel.

"Whoever tries to hurt us, whoever finances and organises, whoever dispatches terrorists against Israel, will pay the full price," said Netanyahu in a televised statement on Sunday.

The remark came after Hamas' deputy political chief Salah al-Arouri threatened a "multi-front war" if Israel tried to assassinate more Palestinian leaders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, right-wing Israeli ministers and lawmakers reportedly called on the government to return to the so-called "targeted killings" of Palestinian militants amid a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The attacks come amid nearly daily Israeli military raids in the West Bank, which often result in Palestinian fatalities.

The most recent "targeted killings" by Israel took place on May 9, when a large-scale military offensive in the Gaza Strip killed three Islamic Jihad leaders in an airstrike.

--IANS

int/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor