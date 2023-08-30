Israeli PM tightens diplomatic protocols after controversial Libyan meeting

Jerusalem, Aug 30 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a revision to the procedures for confidential diplomatic meetings after his Foreign Minister sparked controversy by disclosing a closed-door meeting with the Libyan counterpart.

Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed all government ministers to seek approval from his office before conducting any confidential meetings, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the Prime Minister's office.

In addition, public statements regarding such meetings would need to receive approval from the Prime Minister's office ahead of their publication, according to the statement.

The statement marks Netanyahu's first remarks on the case.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry revealed in an official press release on Sunday that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush met in Rome last week.

Cohen said the meeting was "the first step" toward building future ties with Libya and their discussions encompassed preserving the heritage of the Jewish community in Libya and renovating synagogues there.

The two countries don't have official ties.

Shortly later, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, Libya's Prime Minister in Tripoli, announced the suspension of al-Mangoush. The Libyan foreign minister fled to Turkey out of fear for her safety after the meeting triggered an uproar in Libya.

