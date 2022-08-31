Israeli PM to visit Berlin in Sep

Tel Aviv, Aug 31 Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will arrive in Berlin on September 11 for a two-day visit, his office said, adding that political talks are planned.

Tuesday's announcement comes amid sharp criticism from Israel on the possible revival of the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which Germany among others is pushing for, reports dpa news agency.

Lapid has stressed that he is not fundamentally opposed to an agreement with Tehran. However, he believes the current version of the deal is bad.

Israel is calling for an agreement that lasts longer and that provides for stricter monitoring of Iran's nuclear programme and a restriction of its missile programme. Israel sees itself existentially threatened by Iran.

The announcement also comes some two weeks after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas caused outrage during a visit to Berlin when he accused Israel of a Holocaust against the Palestin during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz did not immediately answer the statements and was sharply criticized for reacting too late.

Next month, Germany and Israel will commemorate the Israeli victims of the attack during the Olympics in Munich 50 years ago.

On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists attacked the Israeli delegation, killing 11 members of the team and one policeman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor