It has been 100 days of citizens' protest, yet no action on the ground by authorities: AAP slams Goa govt over Old Goa heritage site row

Slamming the BJP-led Goa government over the alleged illegal construction in the Old Goa heritage zone, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Taleigao candidate for Goa Assembly polls, Cecille Rodrigues said that it has been 100 days since the citizens have been protesting but there is no action on the ground by the authorities.

His remarks came as AAP leaders on Wednesday, joined the citizens' protest at Old Goa, marking 100 days of the hunger strike against the illegal construction in the Old Goa heritage zone.

AAP candidates Cecille Rodrigues, Cruz Silva, and Lincoln Vaz led the large group of AAP members including Roque Mascarenhas, Gerson Gomes, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and others.

"It has been 100 days since the citizens' protest is going on. If the Govt wanted, they could have taken action within 24 hours. but there is no action on the ground by the authorities despite a demolition order, as everyone seems to be involved. I appeal to the people of Goa to keep up the pressure until our heritage site is restored," said Rodrigues.

AAP General Secretary (Minority Cell) Gerson Gomes also stated that the party has been with the protestors on this issue right from day one stating that most other parties seem to be in cahoots with the ruling party due to pressure from the Centre, Gomes reiterated the AAP's commitment and assured that when the AAP Govt is formed after the assembly election results on March 10, one of the first tasks would be to take action on the demolition order against the illegal structure.

Velim candidate Cruz Silva stated it is urgent that members of all political parties should unite as Goans, and ensure that the structure is demolished at the earliest.

It may be recalled that AAP leader Amit Palekar had undertaken a fast-unto-death on this issue a few months ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

