It is witchcraft that papers kept in vault got leaked: Pilot takes apparent jibe at Gehlot

Rajasthan Congress seems to be facing new trouble after Sachin Pilot, in his latest attack on the state government, took an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling the paper leak cases an act of "witchcraft".

Without naming Gehlot, Pilot said that it was "witchcraft" that the papers which were locked in vault before exams, got leaked. Notably, Gehlot is often referred to as a 'magician' in Congress.

"Everyone is saddened when a paper gets leaked. I welcome the action being taken against those who are caught in this matter. But when such incidents take place repeatedly, responsibilities have to be fixed. It is said that no official or leader was involved in this. The question paper is locked in the vault. Being locked in the vault, the paper reached out to the students, it is witchcraft. How can this happen? It is not possible," Pilot said while addressing a gathering on Wednesday

However, the Congress leader welcomed the investigation ordered by the state government in the matter.

"Somebody must have been responsible. I welcome the investigation which is underway," he said.

This comes after Gehlot responded to the allegation of Pilot earlier that there was an involvement of officials in the case. Gehlot had asked Pilot to share the names of those involved in the matter.

Stepping up the attack, Pilot also questioned the political appointments being given to the retiring officers and said that the workers who work hard to bring the party to power should be given a first chance.

"It has been four years since our government was formed. Many workers have got appointments. But the officers are getting political appointments whose proportion is not right. The officers who retire at 5 pm in the evening are given political appointments by 12 am at night. While the workers and leaders whose blood and sweat brought the government to power, should be given the first chance," he said.

Pilot said that he has been fighting for the dignity of the workers in the past as well and will continue to do so in the future.

In December, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the competitive examination for the recruitment of 2nd-grade teachers for 2022. The exam was rescheduled for January 29.

After at least half a dozen major examination paper leaks have rocked Rajasthan since the Congress came to power in 2018.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, has accused the Gehlot government of failing to curb the menace.

( With inputs from ANI )

