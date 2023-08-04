It took 24 hours to disqualify him, will see when they will reinstate Rahul Gandhi's membership: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 4 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday dubbed the Supreme Court judgement staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case as the victory of democracy and the Constitution and said that it then took 24 hours to disqualify him, now we will see when Parliament will reinstate his membership.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, hundreds of party workers arrived at the party headquarters and distributed sweets and played songs. They raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi, once he entered the party headquarters flanked by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend a Tamil Nadu strategy meeting on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters with Rahul Gandhi, with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by his side, Kharge said: "Today it is the victory of democracy and the victory of Constitution. Satyamev Jayate, which is written below the symbol of the country, it is its victory."

He said that they are happy with the judgement. "I welcome the Supreme Court judgement. The Constitution is still alive and justice can be delivered," he said.

Kharge asserted that it is not only Rahul Gandhi’s victory, but it is the victory of democracy, the Constitution. "When a person fights for the truth, for the country and to help the country strengthen, for youths, who raises voice against inflation and tries to aware the people and walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir meeting people. So I think it is the blessings of the people."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Kharge said that after the trial court order, it took them only 24 hours to disqualify Rahul Gandhi.

"Now we will see how many hours they will take to reinstate his membership," Kharge said, adding that the Supreme Court is situated just a few km from Parliament.

"Now we will see how long they will take to reinstate his membership. We will wait for the order of the Parliament."

He also took a swipe at the BJP and said that they must have thought or either they would be speaking in their mind that we should have not done this. "I don’t want to comment on that as our fight will continue," he said, adding that this is the victory of the people, voters and the people of Wayanad, they are happy as their MP will be back.

Meanwhile, speaking for the first time after the top court judgement, Rahul Gandhi said: "Either today or tomorrow or days later the truth wins. But whatever happens my way is clear, what is my work and what I have to do, I have complete clarity in my mind. The people who helped us and the people who gave love and support to me, I am thankful to all of them."

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership, saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

