J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Kishtwar, Chinese grenade seized

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 : Kishtwar Police along with 17 RR and CRPF 52 battalion teams arrested an active associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit from Cherji Kishtwar, an official statement said on Friday.

The accused associate of the terror outfit has been identified as Mohd Yousaf Chouhan.

"District Police Kishtwar received inputs about the involvement of one Mohd Yousaf Chouhan resident of district Kishtwar in terror-related activities," an official statement said.

Police said that a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Accordingly case FIR No. 117/2023 under sections 13/18/39 UAPA, and 4/5 Exp. Substance Act has been registered at Police Station Kishtwar," the official statement said.

Police said that on the disclosure of the accused associate, they were able to recover one Chinese Grenade from the Cherji area.

"Subsequent to it SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal deputed teams of Police along with Army and CRPF who arrested the accused person and, on his disclosure, recovered one Chinese Grenade from the Cherji area. In this regard, a major search operation has been launched in Cherji, Chicha and Padyarna areas, so that active terrorists of the district are nabbed and further leads into the case are developed," the official statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor