J-K: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting with party incharges from 15 states in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 : Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the party in-charges from 15 states at Raddison Blue hotel here.

In the meeting, held for the first time outside Maharashtra, Shinde on Sunday interacted with Shiv Sena in-charges from states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

He also gave guidance to them on how Shiv Sena can be strengthened by reaching out to other states, a statement said.

Since Shiv Sena has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at the central level and holds 13 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was suggested in the meeting that Shiv Sena should expand the party with the BJP's help, it said.

The state in-charges were also granted an opportunity to present their views, the statement said.

CM Shinde came to power in Maharashtra in 2022 by reestablishing an alliance with the BJP and will complete a year in office later this month.

In June 2022, Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Later, Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow poll symbol to the Shinde-led party.

