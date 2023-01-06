Jagadanand says Nitish Kumar has to tour the country

Patna, Jan 6 While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is doing Samadhan Yatra in Bihar, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh claimed that Nitish Kumar has to tour the country to achieve his goal of becoming the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition parties.

"RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has given blessings to Nitish Kumar and he will become the Prime Minister. Lalu Ji has the capacity to make prime ministers. He had made HD Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral prime minister of the country and he can do the same for Nitish Kumar as well. To achieve this, Nitish Kumar has to tour across the country," Singh said while speaking to media persons in Patna.

Though Jagadanand Singh did not say it directly, his intention was clear to hand over the charge of Bihar to Tejashwi Yadav and do politics at the Centre.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar has the capacity to become prime minister, Singh said: "The soil of Bihar has immense power. Mahatma Gandhi had started the movement from Bihar, socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan had started the Sampoorna Kranti movement from Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav played the role of kingmaker in the past then why cannot Nitish Kumar become the prime minister of the country," Singh said.

"Lalu Prasad blessed Nitish Kumar with "Dahi Ka Tika" which may not be visible but it always remains on the forehead. When a leader like Lalu Prasad gave blessings to Nitish Kumar, who will stop him," Singh said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar hinted that he will go for a nationwide yatra after the budget session of the Bihar assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor