Jahangirpuri clashes: HC asks police to produce juvenile accused before JJB

New Delhi, April 18 The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to produce a juvenile accused apprehended during the communal clashes in the city's Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Dealing the habeas corpus plea filed by the sister of the 16-year-old, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked about the incident and the Delhi Police apprised the court that the juvenile will be produced before the JJB concerned on Monday itself.

The petitioner alleged that the minor was beaten up by the police and apprehended on the suspicion of stone-pelting and rioting during the clashes.

However, the court observed that the matter was serious and restrained the plea only to the extent of the minor's production before the Juvenile board.

"We understand that you say that he is a juvenile. But these are all serious matters," the court said.

Directing the police to produce the juvenile before JJB, it disposed of the plea.

Delhi Police has arrested a total of 21 people and apprehended 2 juveniles in a case of communal violence that erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were booked under various sections including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, being member of unlawful assembly, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act.

The clashes broke out between the two groups of people when the Shobha Yatra procession was passing through the road just next to Kusal Cinema Hall, situated opposite a mosque.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor