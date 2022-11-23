Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment "courtesy Kejriwal": Shehzad Poonawalla

Soon after the new CCTV footage purportedly showing Satyendar Jain having an elaborate meal surfaced on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allowing the "outside food" to be served to the jailed minister.

A new video has surfaced in which jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain can be seen having an elaborate meal inside Tihar thus countering the claim made by jailed Minister Satyendar Jain in court about 28-kg weight loss due to inadequate food.

Reacting to the latest development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the "VVIP treatment" being given to the jailed AAP Minister inside the jail is due to the "courtesy" of Arvind Kejriwal.

"After claiming that a rapist was actually a physiotherapist giving physiotherapy to Satyendar Jain inside the jail, which was actually a massage, now another video has emerged in which he can be seen having food which is not from the jail but from outside. He is being served food by two other attendants as if he was in a resort or a restaurant and there is a variety of dishes placed before him," Poonawalla said.

Already the Opposition made a scathing attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the footage of the minister receiving an oil massage inside his jail cell was surfaced ahead of civic elections.The latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources shows Jain getting an elaborate meal in jail.

Tihar Jail sources also said that the Delhi minister gained 8 kg weight during his time in jail, negating his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

"As if he is not there for a 'saza of bhrashtachar (punishment for corruption), but maza of maalish' (pleasure of massage) and restaurant food. This shows the kind of VVIP treatment that has been provided to Satyendar Jain inside Tihar jail, courtesy Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Demanding an answer from the Chief Minister, the BJP leader asked if Kejriwal is giving Jain these facilities to take extortion money.

"Kejriwal must answer why a person who was kept in jail for the last 5 months by the court was given this facility by keeping him as a mantri (Minister), to take vasooli from Sukesh and others. Why was he allowed to serve such kind of food from outside the jail and that too with two attendants serving him the food?" he asked.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra alleged that Enforcement Directorate is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of this Court and undertaking given in this court.

Rahul Mehra also denied ED allegations of getting privileged treatment in Tihar Jail. He asked, "What privilege are they talking about?"

"I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet," said Satyendar Jain's lawyer.

However, appearing for ED, Advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate.

The latest episode comes days after a video of the Minister getting a massage went viral.

The BJP called it a massage while the Aam Aadmi Party dubbed it a physiotherapy session.

The sources reported on Tuesday that the person administering massage on Jain was not a physiotherapist, furthermore, he has been identified as a rape accused too.

Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who was criticised over the viral CCTV video inside the Tihar, was being given a massage by an accused in a rape case, the official sources claimed on Tuesday.

The Tihar Jail official sources claimed that the prisoner, identified as Rinku, was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources claimed.

This came a day after Delhi Chief Minister denied BJP's allegations of Jain being given a 'massage' inside the jail, and claimed that it was 'physiotherapy'.

The allegations and the counter-allegations between the BJP and the AAP ahead of civic polls has increased following the CCTV footage that surfaced on November 19.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday had claimed that the CCTV footage that went viral showing Jain being given a full-body massage was a "treatment for injury".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor