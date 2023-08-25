Jailed TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody extended till Aug 28

Chennai, Aug 25 A special MP/MLA court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu V. Senthil Balaji, who is currently in jail in connection with the money laundering case, to August 28.

The court also directed the jail authorities to produce the Minister before the court on August 28 for a physical hearing.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 in connection with a job scam in 2015. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a heart bypass surgery.

State Governor R.N. Ravi had dismissed Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers following his arrest.

But Chief Minister Stalin attacked the Governor over the move and said that he had no power to dismiss him.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also condemned Senthil Balaji's arrest, questioning the urgency to put the Minister behind bars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor