Jain Monk Murder: “Karnataka becoming safe haven for such criminalities,” says BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government over the brutal murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in the Belagavi district, saying that the incident ‘depicts’ the condition of the state.

In a self-shot video, the union minister, while calling it a “brutal murder,” alleged that the Congress government came into action only after the Opposition BJP held protest.

"This recent brutal murder of Jain Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj is shocking... The police and the government swinging into action only after repeated protests of the BJP shows the kind of state that Karnataka is surely and slowly becoming a safe haven for these types of criminalities," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The brutal murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka has taken a political turn with the opposition BJP taking up the issue to target the Siddaramiah government demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged killing.

Alleging that the state police is conducting a shoddy investigation in the case, BJP on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Assembly on Wednesday and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking toformer state minister R Ashoka said: "Everyday Hindu karyakartas are being targetted in the State, the government need to assure the Jain community the security which they seek from the Government. We feel that a CBI investigation is required to unearth the truth."

Protests were held across Karnataka to condemn the killing of Jain monk Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi.

On Saturday, police found the chopped body parts of the Jain monk who allegedly went missing two days ago from his ashram in Hirekodi village of the district.

The murder triggered a political faceoff with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into them.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a CBI probe while claiming that a few arrests have been made in the case.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had termed the murder as "highly condemnable.

"Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the murder of the Jain monk appears to be the "fallout of a personal feud", vowing to take strict action against criminals behind Saturday's murder.

