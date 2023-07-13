Jaishankar, Russian FM Lavrov discuss economic issues, Ukraine war

New Delhi, July 13 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, during which they discussed bilateral economic issues and also matters related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Jaishankar met Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India ministerial meeting, which is taking place in the Indonesian capital.

India has been a major importer of discounted crude oil from Russia, despite sanctions on that country by the West due to its war with Ukraine.

India has been pushing for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war through dialogue, even as it has not condemned Moscow for its full scale invasion of Kiev at several international fora.

