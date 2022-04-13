Jallianwala Bagh anniversary: In new India same tyranny, says Cong

New Delhi, April 13 On the 103rd anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh, the Congress paid tributes to the martyrs and attacked the current government over alleged "authoritarian mentality" and said in new India it's same "tyranny".

Congress said, "On 13th April 1919, hundreds of innocent people were attacked by an authoritarian mentality. In New India, hundreds of innocent people are attacked by an authoritarian mentality everyday."

"They were fighting for their deserved rights. Peacefully. Protecting national interest. Hundreds of them lost their lives doing so at the cruel hands of tyranny. Be it the Jallianwala Bagh protest or the year-long farmers protest; both met the same fate," the Congress added.

The party said, "To crush the voice of truth and justice under the wheels of mighty power has been the first trick in tyranny's "rule" book. Dear Indian, when you see this trick being put into action, amplify that voice of truth & justice, or stand to fail our nation."

The Congress ran #NewIndiaSameTyranny hashtag on its Twitter page.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "103 years ago, the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh showed the world the cruelty of an autocratic regime. Humble tribute to the courageous martyrs. Their supreme sacrifice has continued to inspire generations to fight against injustice."

Earlier in the day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919.

Vice President Naidu tweeted, "My humble tributes to the martyrs who were massacred in #JallianwalaBagh on April 13,1919.We are eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice for the freedom of our motherland.The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned."

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year."

