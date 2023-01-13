Jammu: Amit Shah holds high-level meeting over security-related issues in J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday held a high-level meeting with officials in Jammu over security-related issues in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting.

Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday to meet the families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri. He was received at Jammu Airport by LG Manoj Sinha.

Shah will visit the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the ground situation with the security forces, said sources.

The Home Minister's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri which left seven people dead.

According to the sources, Shah will visit the place where the terrorist attack happened and meet the family members of the civilians killed in these incidents.

Notably, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in

Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

Reaching Rajouri, Shah will then go to Dhangri to inspect the site of the terror attacks and interact with the families of the victims.

Earlier on January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital.

The meeting was in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

