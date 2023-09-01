JD-U questions Centre over 'One Nation, One Election'

Patna, Sep 1 After the Centre formed a panel on Friday to see whether India can have a 'One Nation, One Election' system, JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar questioned the government's intention and said that the entire exercise is taking place only for one man and that is Narendra Modi.

“The main motive behind One Nation, One Election is to establish Narendra Modi in the country. They have made former President Ram Nath Kovind the chairman of the One Nation, One Election committee. When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, he was not invited. At that time he was an untouchable,” Kumar said.

“We have a clear stand to take the suggestions of every political party and the Election Commission. Now, he is trying to bring it at a time when the Lok Sabha election is around the corner. We are part of INDIA and all parties will take a unanimous decision on it. Our national president Lalan Singh will take an official stand on this issue,” Kumar said.

“Narendra Modi has called a special session of Parliament due to the pressure of INDIA’s back to back meetings. The third meeting of INDIA was also successful in Mumbai and some more political parties have joined it. Narendra Modi has called for the special session of Parliament at a time when he has lost the Karnataka assembly election, Himachal, Punjab and the southern states. He had made a poll promise in 2019 but has not fulfilled it. These are points of discussion for the public. The special session would not turn out to be a painkiller for him,”

“Narendra Modi should clarify why the Manipur assembly session was only for 48 minutes despite having a double engine government there. China is claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh are its territories, why is the PM having a 56 inch chest not taking a stand on it. He should clarify what Rahul Gandhi has said on the corruption issue,” Kumar said.

Reacting to One Nation, One Election, Upendra Kushwaha, the president of the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, said: “One Nation, One Election would help to save the money of taxpayers. If elections would take place once in the entire country, the common people and the entire government machinery would be relieved. It is in the interest of the country.”

