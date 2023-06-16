JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada takes oath as minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 16 : Janata Dal (United) MLA Ratnesh Sada was sworn in as the new Minority Welfare Minister at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday.

He is an MLA from Sonbarsa Assembly Constituency.

He replaced Hindustani Awam Morcha President Santosh Kumar Suman, who had resigned on June 13.

Earlier reacting to the resignation of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Kumar Suman, as a minister in the Bihar government, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday said that the HAM party's separation will not cause any negative impact on the grand alliance in terms of electoral losses.

Ahead of the Opposition meeting on June 23, this is seen as a big blow for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is leading the meeting, advocating opposition unity.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

