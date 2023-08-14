JD(U) says Modi's I-Day address from Red Fort will be 'last' as PM

Patna, Aug 14 The JD(U) on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort on the occassion of Independence Day will be his "last" as the Prime Minister.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the party said that it expected the Prime Minister to address important issues, like the Manipur violence.

"We have great expectations that the Prime Minister will speak on public related issues. He will talk on Manipur. People of the country have been listening to his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme many years. This time they want from him to speak the truth," the JD-U said in the video.

"We are doing a caste-based survey in Bihar and your party BJP has made every effort to stop it. However, your party has failed in it. Hence, you should apologise to the people of Bihar and announce the same to conduct in entire country.

"Women and girls are extremely disappointed from you and your government. We are expecting that you should take action against BJP leaders who are involved in sexual abuse and assault cases. You should not lob jumla from the the Red Fort this time.

"A huge scam occurred in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. You should announce an investigation. You are going to hoist the flag for the last time in Red Fort. It is time for your atonement. The country is watching you. We are expecting you to not lie from the Red Fort this time," the party added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor