JD(U) slams Harivansh Narayan Singh for attending inauguration of new Parliament

By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 02:36 PM 2023-05-29T14:36:06+5:30 2023-05-29T14:50:58+5:30

Patna, May 29 The JD(U) on Monday castigated its MP and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan ...

JD(U) slams Harivansh Narayan Singh for attending inauguration of new Parliament | JD(U) slams Harivansh Narayan Singh for attending inauguration of new Parliament

JD(U) slams Harivansh Narayan Singh for attending inauguration of new Parliament

Next

Patna, May 29 The JD(U) on Monday castigated its MP and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh for defying the party line and attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Terming it a "crime", Neeraj Kumar, MLC and party chief spokesperson for the party, said, "When the democracy of the country was being tarnished during the inauguration of new Parliament, Singh went there and participated in the event. It is a crime as our top leadership had already announced to boycott the event."

While showing the photograph, Neeraj Kumar asked Singh, "The Rajya Sabha Speaker was not invited but you are sitting on the chair. Have you sold your conscience for a chair? The coming generation would not forgive you. At a time when the black chapter of democracy was being written in the new Parliament, your presence was unfortunate. It is a matter of deep concern for us. The party had sent you to the Upper House of Parliament with great expectation but you have compromised it for the chair," Kumar said.

Reacting on Neeraj Kumar's stand, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it is unfortunate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was questioning a leader like Harivansh Singh. " Kumar has lost everything in the expectation of achieving the post of prime minister".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Upper House Of Parliament parliament European Parliament Member Of Parliament Neeraj Kumar Giriraj Singh Parliament House Lower House Of The Parliament Member Of Parliament Of Kadapa Lower House Of Parliament Members Of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme