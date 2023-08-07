Jeddah talks on Ukraine crisis conclude, participants call for continuing peace efforts

Jeddah, Aug 7 The talks on the Ukraine crisis have concluded in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where participants have called for continuing international efforts to build a common ground for peace.

The meeting, which excluded Russia, was chaired by Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban. It was attended by representatives from more than 40 countries and international organisations, including the US, India, the EU, China and the United Nations.

The participants emphasised the importance of benefiting from views and positive suggestions presented during the two-day (August 5-6) meeting, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he hoped the initiative would lead to a “peace summit” of world leaders this autumn to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula for a settlement, The Guardian reported.

