J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari gets 'Z+' security

New Delhi, April 5 The Central government has provided VIP security of Z+ category to Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, said sources on Wednesday.

Bukhari was re-elected as the President of his party last month and will hold the post for the coming three years.

A contingent of around 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukhari.

The Ministry approved the cover on the recommendation of the threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence and security agencies.

