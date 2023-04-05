J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari gets 'Z+' security
By IANS | Published: April 5, 2023 02:30 PM 2023-04-05T14:30:03+5:30 2023-04-05T14:40:17+5:30
New Delhi, April 5 The Central government has provided VIP security of Z+ category to Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, said sources on Wednesday.
Bukhari was re-elected as the President of his party last month and will hold the post for the coming three years.
A contingent of around 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security for Bukhari.
The Ministry approved the cover on the recommendation of the threat perception report prepared by Central intelligence and security agencies.
