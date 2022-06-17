J&K Assembly elections can be held by year end: Rajnath Singh

Jammu, June 17 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year end, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a function here, he said that the delimitation exercise was completed in J&K, recently following which the total number of assembly seats has been increased to 90, with the Jammu division having 43 seats and the Kashmir Valley having 47.

There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year-end, he said.

The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, had on Thursday interacted with senior field commanders in addition to visiting forward positions on the Line of Control (LoC).

