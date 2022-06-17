J&K Assembly elections can be held by year end: Rajnath Singh
By IANS | Published: June 17, 2022 07:57 PM2022-06-17T19:57:03+5:302022-06-17T20:05:07+5:30
Jammu, June 17 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year end, Defence Minister ...
Jammu, June 17 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year end, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.
Addressing a function here, he said that the delimitation exercise was completed in J&K, recently following which the total number of assembly seats has been increased to 90, with the Jammu division having 43 seats and the Kashmir Valley having 47.
There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year-end, he said.
The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, had on Thursday interacted with senior field commanders in addition to visiting forward positions on the Line of Control (LoC).
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app