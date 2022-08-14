J&K brings all govt employees on equal-footing in terms of salary

Srinagar, Aug 14 The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 (successor of S.O 202 of 2015); with effect from August 1, an official statement said on Sunday.

The decision will bring all government employees being appointed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who may be occupying the same/comparable posts in the cadre.

Further, a significant number of grievances from the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates who apply for higher posts but are not given pay protection, will also be alleviated.

Earlier, the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Secretary had found these rules to be discriminatory in nature facing several impediments in their implementation, and had recommended their scrapping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor