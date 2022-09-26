J&K DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Home Minister's visit

Srinagar, Sep 26 J&K's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday visited Baramulla and chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the UT.

During the meeting, security arrangements for the visit including the routes and locations were discussed. Deployment of manpower from different forces and intelligence agencies was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, DIG NKR Udaybhaskar Billa, Baramulla SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat, ASP Baramulla R.K. Parihar, and jurisdictional SDPOs

Addressing the officers, the DGP stressed for greater synergy among different agencies and forces being deployed for the security of VVIPs.

He emphasised the need to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements who always try to find an opportunity to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT.

He directed the officers that proper briefings should be made to the personnel put on security duties at different locations of venues.

The DGP stressed for utilisation of technology and security gadgets including CCTV cameras en-route the visit and locations. He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured for coordination among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

While discussing traffic arrangements, he asked for diversion of public transport to alternate routes so that common commuters do not suffer due to security reasons.

