J&K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 2 J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior police officers of the Kashmir zone to review the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra that will begin on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP complimented J&K police and other security forces for ensuring foolproof security for the recent G-20 meet in Srinagar.

"The DGP directed for elaborate security arrangements to ensure secure and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra as was done last year. The DGP said that all the arrangements for deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronized at different levels for the conduct of the yatra," an official statement said.

"The DGP stressed upon the officers present at the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra," the statement said.

