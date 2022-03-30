J&K govt terminates services of 5 employees for terror links

Jammu, March 30 Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday terminated the services of five of its government employees over their terror links.

An order issued by the competent authority on Wednesday said that the services of five employees police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir of Pulwama district, computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray of Srinagar district, Arshid Ahmad Das school teacher from Awantipora, police constable Shahid Hussain Rather of Baramulla district and nursing orderly Sharafat Ahmad Khan of Kupwara district have been terminated.

In the past also, the J&K government has terminated services of its employees for the same reason.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor