J&K has always been centre of knowledge, inclusive culture & breathtaking beauty: J&K L-G

Srinagar, May 23 Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha told the third G20 working group meeting on tourism in Srinagar on Tuesday that it is a matter of great pride for the 13 million citizens of the UT that we are hosting a meeting which is deliberating on global architecture for sustainable tourism.

"From time immemorial, J&K has been the crown jewel of India. I hope you are enjoying the warm hospitality and the pristine beauty of Kashmir.

"Friends, Jammu Kashmir has always been a centre of wisdom, knowledge, inclusive culture and breathtaking beauty that is divine.

"Famous poet, Amir Khasru while describing the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir in 13th century said and I quote, "Agar Firdous Bar Roye Zamin Aasth, Hami Asto , Hami Asto , Hami Asto (If there is Paradise on Earth, it is this, it is this, it is this).

"So it is not a surprise that one of the oldest books on climate called Jammu Kashmir the Switzerland of India.

"Friends, for almost 30 years this land of coexistence for all religious sects has suffered state sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country. However, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji through developmental schemes that empower masses and the effective UT's administration have thwarted the terror ecosystem that is sustained by our neighbour".

He said tourism cannot exist in isolation. It needs good infrastructure, sound policies and responsive governance. Tourism in J&K is also a reflection of the multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of India.

Sinha said grassroots democracy has been strengthened in J&K, new industries are coming up and rapid agricultural growth is making our villages prosperous.

He said that with majestic peaks, crystal clear lakes and green landscape, J&K is more than a tourist destination. It is an energy field vibrating with the Indian cultural values.

"Last year, a record 15 million tourists visited J&K and last year tourism made more than 7 per cent contribution to J&K GDP.

