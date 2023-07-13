J&K LG condemns terror attack in Shopian

Srinagar, July 13 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack in Shopian district in which three labourers from outside the state were injured.

"The Lt Governor said such barbaric acts targeting labourers highlight the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their sympathisers," an official statement said.

"He has directed the district administration to ensure all possible assistance to those injured and their family members."

Sinha also said no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

