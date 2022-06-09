J&K LG reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, June 9 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage during a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Administrative secretaries of different departments, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Divisional Commissioners, and concerned Deputy Commissioners.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor stressed that all the work of yatra arrangements should be completed within the set timeline. He also called upon the officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims.

Underlining the significance of the holy yatra, the Lt Governor instructed all senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, including transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones etc for Amarnath yatris.

Pertinently, this year, the government is introducing RFID system for pilgrims to track their movement en-route to ensure their well-being, besides upgrading telecommunication channels to ensure better connectivity for the yatris.

The Lt Governor further issued directions for giving highest priority to cleanliness and convenience of the yatris arriving for the yatra.

