J&K notifies 21 more crafts as ‘notified handicrafts’

Srinagar, July 7 Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday notified 21 more crafts from Kashmir as ‘notified handicrafts’ thereby acknowledging the scores of artisans’ associated with the crafts.

“Notification of these crafts was a long pending demand of the artisans associated with these crafts and shall enable the artisans to gain a sense of pride and identity,” an official statement said.

“It shall also enable the department to register the artisans in the erstwhile left out crafts which shall in turn ensure preservation and protection of these traditional skills from being lost over time.

The crafts which have been notified include, Sozni Embroidery, Staple Embroidery, Khatamband, Paper Pulp, Kharadi, Glazed Pottery, Katas, Copperware Engraving, Copperware Sakhta, Pottery, Calligraphy, Painting, Handicrafts Furniture, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap, Filigree, Mosaic Craft, Wagguv, Shikara, Willow Bat, Innovative Crafts.

Besides the 21 crafts of Kashmir, 10 crafts of Jammu have also been declared as ‘notified crafts’.

