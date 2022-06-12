J&K provides relief to houseboat owners, shikarawalas

Srinagar, June 12 Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced relief for houseboat owners and shikarawalas in the Union Territory.

An official statement said: "Giving big relief to the houseboat owners and shikarawalas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Tourism Department to provide subsidised timber for repairs and maintenance of houseboats and taxi shikaras.

"The decision will provide timber for minor/periodical repairs and maintenance/upkeep of registered houseboats on 50 per cent concessional rate up to a maximum of 70 per cent requirement or 30 Cft, whichever is less, through the Forest Department. The timber will be provided to the beneficiaries once in 6 years.

"Similarly, for reconstruction and major repairs of houseboats, the timber will be provided on one-time basis, on 50 per cent concessional rate up to a maximum of 70 per cent of the requirement or 80 CFT, whichever is less.

"In case of registered taxi Shikaras, the timber will be provided for periodical repairs/maintenance on 50 per cent concessional rates to a maximum of 70 per cent of requirement or 15 CFT, whichever is less, once in 5 years.

"Under this initiative, the eligible houseboat owners and Shikarawalas will be identified by the Director Tourism, Kashmir, who will purchase the required quantity of timber to be further distributed; through e-auction from the J&K Forest Development Corporation Limited."

