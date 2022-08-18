J&K 'Toshkhana' brought under administrative control of Dept of Culture

Srinagar, Aug 18 The J&K Administrative Council, which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of administrative control of the 'Toshkhana' from the Hospitality and Protocol Ddepartment to the Department of Culture.

The Toshkhana houses royal gifts and antique items of the erstwhile Dogra rulers of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu, the articles of Toshkhana have been stored at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, whereas the articles in Srinagar have been kept in a locker at Saddar Treasury.

The decision to transfer the administrative control of the Toshkhana to the Department of Culture will synchronise its functioning with the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums under the Department of Culture, and citizens will be able to have better information about their heritage.

The administrative council also sanctioned the transfer of sanctioned posts and incumbent staff of the Toshkhana to the Department of Culture along with all records and immovable/moveable assets," an official statement said.

