JMM govt "anti-tribal", corruption peaked in Hemant Soren's tenure: Amit Shah in Chaibasa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government is "anti-tribal" and alleged that the corruption in the state has reached its peak during the JMM government regime.

"The CM (Hemant Soren) of the state is a tribal but this government is anti-tribal. During their tenure, corruption peaked; the time for middlemen and grabbers of tribal land come," Amit Shah said in his public address during the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

"The tribal youth was deceived in the name of jobs. Children were deceived in the name of education. The tribal community was deceived in the name of welfare schemes," he underlined asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naxalism will end in the state in a few days and new avenues of development will also be opened soon.

Adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have increased their budget for tribal welfare to Rs 86 thousand crores, the Home Minister said that they have also provided drinking water to at least 1 crore tribals, who have been deceived by the government in the name of food, employment, and education.

"In the name of education, they are deceiving the youth, mothers and sisters. If they can't provide jobs, they should vacate the chair...BJP will provide employment in Jharkhand," Shah said underlining that the tribal women in Jharkhand are forced here for marriage to grab their land.

"Hemant Ji, the greed for vote bank should not be above the tribal interests. The people of Jharkhand have woken up and won't tolerate the injustice now," he further said adding that the BJP condemns the grab of land and they will fight against it.

Amit Shah, then, reiterated that the people of Jharkhand will change the "inefficient and corrupt government" here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lost the Chaibasa seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Geeta Koda of the Congress.

The BJP and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Rajmahal's seat went to JMM and Chaibasa's seat to Congress.

As per the sources on Friday, this time the BJP has made a strategy to focus more on the lost seats. In this sequence, Amit Shah's meeting is the first in Chaibasa. After that preparations are on to hold a similar meeting in the palace of Santhal Pargana. BJP is trying its best to convert the lost seats into victory this time.

There are a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Jharkhand, out of which the Jharkhand NDA formed by joining BJP and AJSU had won 12 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. AJSU had won one seat in Giridih.

The grand alliance formed between JMM and Congress was limited to just 02 seats. The Rajmahal and Singhbhum seats went to the account of the Grand Alliance. The Singhbhum seat was won by Congress's Geeta Koda. BJP candidates were victorious on 11 seats. BJP candidate and former CM Arjun Munda won the Khunti seat by a very small margin.

From 2014, the BJP started dismantling the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stronghold, which continued in 2019 as well. Kamal had captured JMM's traditional seats like Dumka and Godda.

Only one seat of Santhal Pargana Rajmahal went to JMM's account. Shibu Soren, an 8-time MP in Dumka, had to face a crushing defeat when BJP's Sunil Soren defeated him.

( With inputs from ANI )

