JNU VC calls for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi, Aug 22 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday said the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be a tribute towards gender justice in the country.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Ambedkar International Centre here, she said the country's first Law Minister Bhimrao Ambedkar was also in favour of implementing UCC in the country.

A discussion was held on the subject "Gender justice, decoding the Uniform Civil Code".

Pandit also said the UCC has already been implemented in Goa, and it has been there since the Portuguese-era.

She said in absence of social democracy, political democracy remains a distant dream.

Pandit also said even today, in 54 universities, there are only six women vice chancellors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor