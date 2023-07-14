Join hands to bring peace in Manipur, urges judicial probe panel chief, Governor

Imphal/Shillong, July 14 Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba (retd), who is heading the three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur, on Thursday requested everyone to join hands in bringing peace in the state

Accompanied by officials, Justice Lamba on Thursday visited various relief camps in Imphal East and Imphal West districts and interacted with the inmates, who belong to Moreh, Churachandpur, Sadu Yengkhoman, Ekou and Dolaithabi and whose houses have been burnt during the ethnic strife.

On the other hand, Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited a relief camp at Naorem Birahari College at Khundrakpam in Imphal East district on Thursday and heard about the grievances and hardships faced by the people there and assured them to extend all possible help.

She said that hatred among communities has to be removed and the two communities should stop violence, which is the prerequisite for initiating a meaningful dialogue.

Only then peace and normalcy will be restored, she added.

The Governor said that the state government, with the help of Centre, is making all efforts to bring normalcy in the state where all the communities including the Meiteis and Kukis can live together as usual.

Stating that more than 60,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state, Uikey said, search operations to nab the accused have been continuing and a large number of arms have been recovered.

A large number of illegal bunkers have also been removed in many places, she added.

On re-settlement of the displaced people, the Governor said, as a temporary measure, prefabricated houses are being built at various districts and the displaced people would be there until the situation permits them to return to their respective places.

Adequate compensation would also be given to the people for their burnt houses and properties, she added.

Meanwhile, after the church bodies of various northeastern states, the Garo Hills Catholic Union (GHCU) on Thursday expressed unhappiness and grief over the "lackadaisical attitude" of the Centre towards solving the prevailing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

A GHCU spokesman in Shillong said that the Union, during its executive meeting held recently, has unanimously resolved to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a copy to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, with an ardent request to take all possible steps to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

