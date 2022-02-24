Jordan reaffirms support for two-state solution to attain Mideast peace

Amman, Feb 24 Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi has reaffirmed that there is no alternative to the two-state solution as the real political ground for achieving fair and comprehensive peace in the region.

In a meeting with Sven Koopmans, the visiting European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Middle East Peace process, Safadi said Jordan would keep working to find such a political ground, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

Jordanian Foreign Minister also briefed Koopmans about Jordan's efforts to arrange peace negotiations and support the Palestinian economy, while acknowledging the EU's role in the regard, the statement added.

The Jordanian top diplomat said all illegitimate procedures that undermine the Israeli-Palestinian peace process should stop, including building settlements and seizing Palestinian lands, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also reiterated the importance of respecting Palestinian residents' rights in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, as well as the legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

For his part, the EU Special Representative praised Jordan's role and efforts in pursuing regional peace and stability, reiterating the EU's keenness to continue cooperation with Jordan to reinvigorate the peace process which has stalled since 2014.

