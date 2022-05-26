Jordan to end defence law enacted to fight Covid

Amman, May 26 Jordan's King Abdullah II announced that the kingdom's defence law enacted to fight the Covid-19 spread will be deactivated in the coming months, adding that the pandemic is declining.

The King made the announcement in an address marking the kingdom's 76th Independence Day, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the royal court as saying.

The defence law, which was adopted in September 2020, imposes restrictions on travel and social gatherings, as well as activities of the enterprises and private sector inside Jordan.

Jordan will unveil an integrated economic vision for the years ahead, the King stated in his address.

The government will finalize a program to develop the public sector by the end of May to improve public services, streamline bureaucratic procedures, bolster workforce efficiency, and advance an e-government program, according to the statement.

As of Thursday, Jordan has reported a total of 1,694,216 Covid cases and 14,048 deaths.

