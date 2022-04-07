Jordan welcomes UNESCO resolution on old Jerusalem

Amman, April 7 Jordan has welcomed a resolution adopted by UNESCO on old Jerusalem and its walls, which said all Israeli procedures aiming to change the identity of the holy city and its legal status quo are null and void.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said the resolution was unanimously adopted by UNESCO Executive Board on Wednesday during its 214th session, according to a statement by the Ministry.

The official said the resolution is a result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts in coordination with Palestin and the Arab and Islamic groups at the UN organisation, according to the statement.

The resolution calls on Israel to stop its provocations and unilateral illegal procedures against Haram Al-Sharif, also known as the Temple Mount, including the Al-Aqsa mosque, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, Al-Foul said.

The resolution calls for speeding up procedures to dispatch a monitoring mission from UNESCO to Jerusalem to inspect all violations committed by Israel, the statement indicated.

Al-Foul noted that the resolution is in line with the Jordanian stance towards the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, Xinhua news agency reported.

