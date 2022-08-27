JP Nadda calls KCR 'new Nizam' of Telangana during Warangal rally

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda called the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) the "new Nizam" of Telangana.

"The last Nizam of Telangana and his last order prohibited public programmes, speeches, and opening of schools. This proved to be his last dictate. Likewise, KCR's prohibitory orders are the last ones and he would be voted out. He is the new Nizam of Telangana," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Warangal.

He said that in the coming days, the BJP will observe Liberation Day after the people elect the BJP government.

"In coming days, when people elect the BJP, we will observe Liberation day," he said.

Terming the KCR government "corrupt", Nadda further alleged, "KCR is hindering the welfare policies that Centre wants to implement. Their state government is corrupt. Such corrupt and dictatorial government should be uprooted."

Nadda has been addressing the rally as a part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

JP Nadda has been in Hyderabad for his one-day visit, where he also met former Cricketer Mithali Raj.

"Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation for the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," he tweeted.

The BJP president will also be meeting the families of those who died for the cause of Hanamkonda and will interact with some eminent sportspersons, writers, and cine artists.

After receiving the nod from Telangana High Court to allow his rally in Warangal, Nadda is all set to address a public meeting in Warangal today.

Former BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday hailed the Telangana High Court's aforesaid decision.

"There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that's why they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but High Court intervened and justice was given to us," Nadda had said.

He had further said, "So while the yatra was carried out by the Warangal Commissionerate given the order that all the yatra are banned till 31st, what is the logic behind it? Once the High court has given permission who are you to stop it."

Rao further termed it the "victory" of democracy.

"A huge dais is erected and we expect around 2 lakh people. Last time in Munugode also, we had a great gathering," he added.

Ahead of the Munigode assembly bypolls that came after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor