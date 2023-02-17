JP Nadda to attend 3 party programmes in Karnataka's Udupi on Feb 20

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Karnataka's Udupi on Monday to participate in the district-level booth committee convention and two other programs, sources said.

According to the sources, Nadda will hold a public meeting at Mullikatte after participating in Mega Vehicle Jatha at Byndoor.

"BJP National President will visit Udupi, Karnataka. He will participate in the district-level booth committee convention at 10 am in Udupi and will later proceed to participate in a mega vehicle jatha in Byndoor at 2 pm and hold a public meeting at 2.30 pm in Mullikatte," people aware of the matter said further adding that the Udupi programme will be attended by the members of 1,111 booth committees.

"Members from 1,111 booth committees in the district will attend the programme in Udupi, and necessary arrangements for their participation will be made," it added.

Notably, the top brass of the party often attends such meetings to hype up the confidence of party workers, as they have been instructed to finish off their duties before Nadda's programme so that everyone can attend it to interact with him.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due in April-May to elect all 224 members of the Legislative Assembly.

By making a leadership change in July 2018, Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power., replacing the then-chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai.

Even though Yeddyurappa is no longer in power, the former chief minister is the tallest Lingayat leader. Lingayats are the single largest community in Karnataka, account for nearly 17 per cent of the population, mostly in the north Karnataka region, and have traditionally voted for the BJP. He was recently appointed a member of the party's top organizational body--the parliamentary board.

( With inputs from ANI )

