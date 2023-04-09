"JPC should probe Adani issue, why they are not allowing," says Maha Cong chief Nana Patole

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said that irrespective of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's opinion on the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Ad issue, there should be a JPC to find the truth and why they (BJP) are not allowing.

"Sharad Pawar and his party have kept their view, there's nothing wrong with this. JPC has been demanded in the past as well and it was in effect then why today are they not allowing JPC? There should be JPC to find the truth," Patole said.

"Why is Modi not saying anything about Ad, the money has been taken out from LIC and SBI, and everyone knows this," he further said.

This comes after Sharad Pawar on Saturday said there is "no need" for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad issue as the Supreme Court-appointed committee will be more reliable and unbiased in its probe into the claims made in the report against the Indian conglomerate.

"The Court Committee was formed following allegations of coal scams during the UPA government but a Joint Parliamentary Committee was also formed on the demand of the opposition. MP Sharad Pawar may have a different opinion on the Ad scam, but the Congress is firm about the JPC probe," he added.

Maharashtra Congress president further said, "Rahul Gandhi is, again and again, asking about the Rs 20,000 crores."

Soon after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24, Rahul Gandhi said, "Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Ad shell firms. I will keep asking the question."

The Supreme Court had last month set up a six-member expert committee "to investigate if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Ad Group or other compes."

The committee was asked to give the report in two months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor