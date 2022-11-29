Just repackaging old promises: BJP on Kejriwal's 'Mini Councillors' statement

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi BJP General Secretary and core committee member Ashish Sood slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘Mini Councillors statement on Tuesday.

Speaking to , Ashish Sood said, "This is like repackaging old promises like the Congress is repackaging Rahul Gandhi always. Kejriwal in 2013 and 2015 and even in his book "Swaraj" has talked about mohalla sabhas, empowering mohalla sabhas, giving them power over the budget and all those things. But these mohalla sabhas are not for real, they are not on the ground, only in his book."

"This is just repackaging. If he really wants to do so then why were the mohalla sabhas and the RWAs not consulted. Women of the city were not consulted. Why are wine shops being opened in residential areas. This is just repackaging because he has not been left with anything to promise to the people of Delhi."

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday said Resident Welfare Associations in the national capital would be granted the status of 'mini councillors' if the AAP won the upcoming municipal corporation election. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said RWAs in Delhi would be given political and financial powers.

