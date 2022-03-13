Just to cut her nephew to size Mamata fielded a complete outsider from Asansol: BJP

New Delhi, March 13 The BJP on Sunday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for fielding former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha from the Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls.

The BJP said that just to cut her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to size, the chief minister has fielded a complete outsider, not just from Asansol but Bengal.

BJP co-incharge to West Bengal, Amit Malviya claimed that there was speculation that the Trinamool would field president of the party's youth wing Saayoni Ghosh considered close to Abhishek Banerjee from Asansol.

"It was widely speculated that TMC would field Saayoni Ghosh, president of the party's youth wing, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee, from Asansol. But Mamata Banerjee, just to cut her nephew to size has fielded a complete outsider, not just from Asansol but Bengal, from the seat," Malviya tweeted.

Making the announcement of party candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls, Chief Minister Banerjee tweeted, "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol."

In another tweet, she said, "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush."

Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress and resigned from the Lok Sabha last year. In July last year Supriyo, second-term MP from Asansol was dropped from the union cabinet and later on he joined the Trinamool.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India announced a poll schedule for the bypolls to fill vacancies in the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

