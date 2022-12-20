Justice Elango new chief of Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission

Chennai, Dec 20 The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appointed former Madras High Court judge, Justice Raja Elango and advocate Kannadasan as members of the State Human Rights Commission.

The decision was taken in the selection committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held at the Secretariat here. Assembly speaker, M. Appavu also participated in the meeting.

Justice Elango had also served in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and later, the Telangana High Court. He was earlier the public prosecutor in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate Kannadasan hails from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai and has more than thirty years of experience of practice in civil, criminal, and human rights cases and is an expert in prisoner rights issues. He served as a public prosecutor for human rights cases from 2006 to 2011.

