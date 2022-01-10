K Kavitha slams Assam CM, says BJP intents to 'erase glorious history of Telangana'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments against the TRS-led state government and said that the BJP intents to "erase the glorious history of Telangana".

Reacting to Sarma's address at a program in Warangal in support of teachers and unemployed youth, Kavitha, in a tweet, said, "Himanta Biswa Ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you and your party are so threatened with the idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats?"

Underlining that the TRS government has generated employment in the state, "while the unemployment rate in country scales", Kavitha said, "The unemployment rate of India has been scaling up and is at is 8 per cent now. The TRS is made from the struggle of peoples rights, we fought for Telangana all by ourselves. As promised, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people and we continue to create avenues."

Slamming the BJP for renaming the schemes initiatives by KCR, she said that the initiatives of CM KCR Garu like Raitu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi and Mission Bhageeradha have been a testimony for the entire country. "If you look up for these schemes, you'll find some similar projects. Fun fact, your party renamed these schemes of Telangana Government," she added.

Sarma then replied to Kavitha with a link to this speech and said, "Kavitha Garu, sending you the link of my speech. I spoke about unifying modern-day Telangana and linking it with the glory of Bharat Varsha. Also, to remind you, BJP once upon a time won just 2 Lok Sabha seats, but now the example is in front of you."

At the program at Warangal yesterday, Sarma had slammed the Telangana Chief Minister for not providing jobs to the people in the state.

"My state is a small state. Telangana's GDP is 9 lakh crore and Assam's GDP is 3.5 lakh crore. But we are working much more than Telangana. During the election campaign, our BJP leaders said that in one-year our government will give one lakh employment to the people in Assam, but people forget after the election like KCR forget his promise of giving two lakhs jobs. Today I am saying to KCR he should watch the news and see that from May 1 to May 10 I will give jobs to one lakh people in Assam. We will fulfil our promise," he had said.

"Whenever a dictator becomes Chief Minister or Prime Minister, an emergency-like situation arises in the country... We have to keep fighting and it will result in the creation of a new Telangana. Dictatorship will not work here," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Taking to Twitter, he had earlier said that the people of Telangana are fed up with the misrule of the TRS government and are yearning for a change. "The enthusiastic reception at Hyderabad proved how the people of Telangana are fed up with the misrule of TRS government and are yearning for a change," Sarma had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor