Kamal Nath meets Sonia, discusses party affairs

New Delhi, May 18 Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh over OBC reservation in local body polls, state Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi's reservation. According to sources, the two leaders discussed several issues related to the party affairs including OBC reservation, organisational elections, etc. They also discussed the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This is Kamal Nath's first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after the Chintan Shivir.

The Congress party is making all efforts to win the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which will be held in 2023. For this, the party is trying its best to woo the OBC community. The party has announced that the OBC candidates will get the ticket on the basis of the survey conducted by the party.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief has instructed the committees constituted at the district level to give priority to the survey in deciding the candidates. After this, the District Committee or all the concerned committees will unanimously decide the name of each candidate. The list will be sent to the State Congress Committee for approval after which the final stamp will be put on the tickets by the PCC chief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor