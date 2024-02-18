Kamal Nath to Join BJP? Here's What Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Says About Former Madhya Pradesh CM

Amid speculation in political circles that former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and leader of Congress Kamal Nath would join Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cleared the speculation by saying that he is 'constantly' in touch with him. Speaking at the press conference, Digvijaya Singh stated that the Congress leadership is in touch with ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, and he will not leave the party.

"I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son of Indira Gandhi, has always supported Congress and has been a pillar of the Congress party. He was the cabinet minister in the Centre, State Congress Committee President and Chief Minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party..," said Digvijaya Singh during the press briefing to media.

The development comes amidst a 77-year-old leader along with his son Nakul Nath, who is Chhindwara MP, who reached Delhi on Saturday. Former Congress leader and BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared a picture of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath captioned as 'Jai Shree Ram'.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Kamal Nath's side. On being asked about his plans to switch sides, Kamal Nath rejected all the claims, saying the media would be informed "if there is something".