Karnataka CM Bommai heaps praise on BJP leaders ahead of assembly polls

Stating that the BJP has very "committed leaders and karyakartas," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai here on Sunday detailed the party high command's preparedness ahead of the mega-state election later this year.

Speaking on a range of matters pertaining to the upcoming state elections, Bommai lauded BJP functionaries. In conversation with the media at his Hubli residence earlier today, the CM highlighted the party's decision to appoint Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the in-charge for the Karnataka election, while adding that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be guiding the party in the election by staying in the state.

Earlier, this month BJP appointed Pradhan as the party's incharge for the upcoming mega election in the state, while BJP Karnataka chief K Annamalai as the deputy incharge.

Informing further about PM Modi's visit to Karnataka on Monday, he said, "World leader, our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is visiting Karnataka tomorrow. He will inaugurate the airport in Shivmoga, alongside other developmental projects. Later he will be traveling to Belgaum to inaugurate railway projects and will release one installment of the Kisan Samman Yojana."

Adding further CM Bommai said PM Modi will inaugurate the Mysore-Bengaluru highway on March 11 from Dharwad.

Speaking at the occasion Bommai also praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying, "He stayed here in a house and conducted elections (2018 elections)", adding further that "He will also guide us by being in touch continuously with us."

He also heaped huge praises on the BJP veteran and his predecessor Yediyurappa crediting him for making BJP strong in the state. He said the veteran leader will strengthen the party further.

Apart from it, Bommai launched a scathing attack on Congress veteran Siddharmaiah, "I had told them (Congress) that they will get trapped in their own vortex of lies. They are under the delusion that telling a lie a thousand times will make it true."

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly is slated to end on May 24, while the election is expected to be scheduled in April or May later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

